Standard Chartered PLC (OTCMKTS:SCBFF) Short Interest Update

Standard Chartered PLC (OTCMKTS:SCBFF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 219,200 shares, a decrease of 67.0% from the November 15th total of 664,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 59.2 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Standard Chartered from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, November 3rd.

Get Standard Chartered alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Standard Chartered

Standard Chartered Price Performance

SCBFF stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $12.84. 153 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,076. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market cap of $31.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.33 and a beta of 0.75. Standard Chartered has a fifty-two week low of $7.06 and a fifty-two week high of $12.87. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $11.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.20.

Standard Chartered (OTCMKTS:SCBFF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.06). Standard Chartered had a net margin of 8.56% and a return on equity of 8.80%. The business had revenue of $4.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.82 billion. Research analysts predict that Standard Chartered will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Standard Chartered Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Standard Chartered PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services in Asia, Africa, the Middle East, Europe, and the Americas. The company operates in three segments: Corporate, Commercial & Institutional Banking; Consumer, Private & Business Banking; and Ventures.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Standard Chartered Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Standard Chartered and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.