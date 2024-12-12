Standard Chartered PLC (OTCMKTS:SCBFF) Short Interest Update

Standard Chartered PLC (OTCMKTS:SCBFF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 219,200 shares, a decrease of 67.0% from the November 15th total of 664,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 59.2 days.
Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Standard Chartered from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, November 3rd.
Standard Chartered (OTCMKTS:SCBFF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.06). Standard Chartered had a net margin of 8.56% and a return on equity of 8.80%. The business had revenue of $4.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.82 billion. Research analysts predict that Standard Chartered will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current year.
Standard Chartered PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services in Asia, Africa, the Middle East, Europe, and the Americas. The company operates in three segments: Corporate, Commercial & Institutional Banking; Consumer, Private & Business Banking; and Ventures.
