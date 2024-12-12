State Street Corp Buys 59,196 Shares of ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS)

State Street Corp grew its holdings in ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS – Free Report) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,837,311 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 59,196 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp’s holdings in ExlService were worth $222,693,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in ExlService by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 31,353 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,196,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of ExlService by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV now owns 24,757 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $944,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of ExlService by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 8,897 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC lifted its stake in ExlService by 5.2% in the second quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 7,123 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP grew its position in ExlService by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 15,658 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $597,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. 92.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Rohit Kapoor sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.87, for a total value of $4,687,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 689,645 shares in the company, valued at $32,323,661.15. This trade represents a 12.66 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jaynie M. Studenmund sold 3,645 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.05, for a total transaction of $160,562.25. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $642,249. This trade represents a 20.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 426,458 shares of company stock worth $18,720,514 in the last ninety days. 4.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of ExlService from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Monday, September 9th. StockNews.com raised ExlService from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on ExlService from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Citigroup boosted their price target on ExlService from $38.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on ExlService from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ExlService has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.86.

NASDAQ:EXLS opened at $46.43 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $43.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.89. The firm has a market cap of $7.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.01. ExlService Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.16 and a 12 month high of $47.37.

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.03. ExlService had a net margin of 10.61% and a return on equity of 23.23%. The firm had revenue of $472.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $460.73 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share. ExlService’s revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that ExlService Holdings, Inc. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ExlService Holdings, Inc operates as a data analytics, and digital operations and solutions company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Insurance, Healthcare, Analytics, and Emerging Business segments. It also provides digital operations and solutions and analytics-driven services, such as claims processing, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business acquisition, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer service using digital technology, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced automation; digital customer acquisition services using a software-as-a-service delivery model through LifePRO and LISS platforms; subrogation services; and Subrosource software platform, an end-to-end subrogation platform.

