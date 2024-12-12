State Street Corp Grows Holdings in Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED)

State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED – Free Report) by 2.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,570,726 shares of the medical device company’s stock after buying an additional 81,371 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned approximately 2.64% of Globus Medical worth $255,450,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new position in Globus Medical during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Globus Medical in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Quarry LP grew its holdings in Globus Medical by 698.4% in the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 495 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its position in Globus Medical by 230.5% during the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 552 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Globus Medical during the second quarter worth approximately $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Globus Medical alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Globus Medical news, CEO Daniel T. Scavilla sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.02, for a total value of $4,801,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ann D. Rhoads sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.36, for a total value of $1,055,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 42,884 shares in the company, valued at $3,017,318.24. This represents a 25.91 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 112,500 shares of company stock valued at $8,730,350 in the last three months. Insiders own 18.54% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Globus Medical in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Globus Medical from $80.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Globus Medical in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Globus Medical from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $83.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Globus Medical from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Globus Medical presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on GMED

Globus Medical Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of Globus Medical stock opened at $82.94 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.52. Globus Medical, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $46.75 and a fifty-two week high of $87.22. The firm has a market cap of $11.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 123.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.19.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The medical device company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $625.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $604.69 million. Globus Medical had a return on equity of 9.98% and a net margin of 3.69%. The firm’s revenue was up 63.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Globus Medical, Inc. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Globus Medical Company Profile

(Free Report)

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes healthcare solutions for patients with musculoskeletal disorders in the United States and internationally. The company offers spine products, such as traditional fusion implants comprising pedicle screw and rod systems, plating systems, intervertebral spacers, and corpectomy devices for treating degenerative and congenital conditions, deformity, tumors, and trauma injuries; treatment options for motion preservation technologies that consist of dynamic stabilization, total disc replacement, and interspinous distraction devices; interventional solutions to treat vertebral compression fractures; and regenerative biologic products comprising of allografts and synthetic alternatives.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GMED? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Globus Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globus Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.