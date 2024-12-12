State Street Corp Purchases 24,522 Shares of MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ)

State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,823,967 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,522 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned approximately 2.30% of MasTec worth $224,530,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of MasTec by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,280 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in MasTec by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 26,557 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,269,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of MasTec by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,858 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,583,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. increased its position in shares of MasTec by 46.3% during the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 379 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MasTec by 32.6% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 561 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.10% of the company’s stock.

MasTec Stock Up 3.8 %

MTZ opened at $137.85 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $134.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $118.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 123.08 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. MasTec, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.96 and a twelve month high of $150.12.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MTZ. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on MasTec from $153.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Craig Hallum increased their target price on shares of MasTec from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on MasTec in a report on Monday, October 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $153.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup raised their price target on MasTec from $122.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of MasTec from $129.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.00.

Insider Transactions at MasTec

In other MasTec news, COO Robert E. Apple sold 800 shares of MasTec stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.04, for a total value of $104,032.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 216,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,140,916.08. The trade was a 0.37 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director C Robert Campbell sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $435,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 42,478 shares in the company, valued at $6,159,310. This trade represents a 6.60 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 55,823 shares of company stock valued at $7,493,301 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 21.30% of the company’s stock.

About MasTec

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, Oil and Gas, Power Delivery, and Other.

