State Street Corp Trims Stake in New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR)

State Street Corp lessened its holdings in New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR – Free Report) by 0.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,046,762 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,681 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned 5.09% of New Jersey Resources worth $240,437,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of New Jersey Resources by 192.9% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 387,950 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $16,581,000 after acquiring an additional 255,503 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in New Jersey Resources in the third quarter valued at approximately $8,590,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in New Jersey Resources by 39.9% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 618,379 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,430,000 after purchasing an additional 176,396 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its stake in New Jersey Resources by 8,995.5% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 157,079 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,414,000 after buying an additional 155,352 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in New Jersey Resources by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,956,772 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $126,372,000 after buying an additional 154,441 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of New Jersey Resources from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Guggenheim upped their price objective on New Jersey Resources from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. StockNews.com raised New Jersey Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Mizuho upped their target price on New Jersey Resources from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of New Jersey Resources from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.75.

Shares of NJR stock opened at $47.88 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.40 and a beta of 0.63. New Jersey Resources Co. has a fifty-two week low of $39.44 and a fifty-two week high of $51.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $47.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.84.

New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89. New Jersey Resources had a net margin of 16.13% and a return on equity of 13.54%. The company had revenue of $395.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $406.97 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that New Jersey Resources Co. will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 11th will be given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 11th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.76%. New Jersey Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.64%.

New Jersey Resources Corporation, an energy services holding company, distributes natural gas. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Distribution, Clean Energy Ventures, Energy Services, and Storage and Transportation. The Natural Gas Distribution segment offers regulated natural gas utility services to approximately 576,000 customers in Burlington, Middlesex, Monmouth, Morris, Ocean, and Sussex counties in New Jersey; provides capacity and storage management services; and participates in the off-system sales and capacity release markets.

