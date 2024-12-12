Steel Connect (NASDAQ:STCN) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Steel Connect (NASDAQ:STCN – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The technology company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, RTT News reports. Steel Connect had a return on equity of 14.59% and a net margin of 50.53%.
Steel Connect Stock Down 0.7 %
STCN stock opened at $12.19 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.28 million, a PE ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 0.25. Steel Connect has a 52 week low of $7.36 and a 52 week high of $13.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.56 and a 200 day moving average of $11.43.
About Steel Connect
Further Reading
