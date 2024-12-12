Steel Connect (NASDAQ:STCN) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Steel Connect (NASDAQ:STCN – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The technology company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, RTT News reports. Steel Connect had a return on equity of 14.59% and a net margin of 50.53%.

Steel Connect Stock Down 0.7 %

STCN stock opened at $12.19 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.28 million, a PE ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 0.25. Steel Connect has a 52 week low of $7.36 and a 52 week high of $13.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.56 and a 200 day moving average of $11.43.

About Steel Connect

Steel Connect, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides supply chain services in the United States, Mainland China, Netherlands, and internationally. It offers product configuration and packaging, kitting, and assembly of components and parts into finished goods; and value-added processes, such as product testing, radio frequency identification tagging, product or service activation, language settings, personalization and engraving, multi-channel packaging, and packaging design services.

