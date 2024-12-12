Stevanato Group (NYSE:STVN) Trading Up 1.7% – Time to Buy?

Stevanato Group S.p.A. (NYSE:STVN – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 1.7% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as €22.34 ($23.52) and last traded at €22.14 ($23.31). 44,183 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 499,598 shares. The stock had previously closed at €21.76 ($22.91).

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $23.00 price target (down previously from $24.00) on shares of Stevanato Group in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd.

Stevanato Group Stock Up 1.7 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of €19.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €19.63. The firm has a market cap of $6.54 billion, a PE ratio of 47.11, a P/E/G ratio of 9.22 and a beta of 0.59.

Stevanato Group (NYSE:STVN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported €0.12 ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of €0.13 ($0.14) by (€0.01) (($0.01)). The business had revenue of €277.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of €274.36 million. Stevanato Group had a net margin of 10.47% and a return on equity of 9.86%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.16 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Stevanato Group S.p.A. will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Stevanato Group

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new position in shares of Stevanato Group in the second quarter worth approximately $30,477,000. Pembroke Management LTD increased its position in shares of Stevanato Group by 143.7% in the third quarter. Pembroke Management LTD now owns 1,051,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,023,000 after acquiring an additional 619,747 shares during the period. Tri Locum Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Stevanato Group during the second quarter valued at about $10,370,000. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Stevanato Group by 279.1% during the second quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 746,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,690,000 after purchasing an additional 549,378 shares during the period. Finally, Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Stevanato Group by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,275,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,439,000 after buying an additional 496,930 shares during the period.

Stevanato Group Company Profile

Stevanato Group S.p.A. engages in the design, production, and distribution of products and processes to provide integrated solutions for bio-pharma and healthcare industries in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, South America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Biopharmaceutical and Diagnostic Solutions; and Engineering.

