Stifel Financial Corp Trims Holdings in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Stifel Financial Corp lowered its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Free Report) by 13.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 86,691 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 13,872 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $9,359,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ZBH. BLB&B Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 4,900 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $529,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. FWG Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 2.9% during the third quarter. FWG Holdings LLC now owns 3,591 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $372,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 3,053 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. M&R Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 852 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mill Creek Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mill Creek Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,195 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

ZBH has been the subject of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $145.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $112.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, TD Cowen cut their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $143.00 to $119.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $123.22.

NYSE:ZBH opened at $106.91 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.47 and a 52-week high of $133.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $107.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $108.84. The company has a market capitalization of $21.28 billion, a PE ratio of 20.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.02.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.74. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 12.95% and a net margin of 14.27%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.65 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 7.99 EPS for the current year.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical technology company worldwide. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T. products, including sports medicine, biologics, foot and ankle, extremities, and trauma products; craniomaxillofacial and thoracic products comprising face and skull reconstruction products, as well as products that fixate and stabilize the bones of the chest to facilitate healing or reconstruction after open heart surgery, trauma, or for deformities of the chest.

