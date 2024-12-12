Stifel Nicolaus Boosts Disc Medicine (NASDAQ:IRON) Price Target to $90.00

Disc Medicine (NASDAQ:IRON – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by investment analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $79.00 to $90.00 in a report released on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 36.51% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $118.00 price objective on shares of Disc Medicine in a report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Disc Medicine in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $89.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on shares of Disc Medicine in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Disc Medicine from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Disc Medicine in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.50.

Get Disc Medicine alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Disc Medicine

Disc Medicine Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ IRON opened at $65.93 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $56.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.18. Disc Medicine has a 1 year low of $25.60 and a 1 year high of $77.60. The company has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of -16.57 and a beta of 0.75.

Disc Medicine (NASDAQ:IRON – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.89) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.04) by $0.15. On average, equities analysts expect that Disc Medicine will post -4.05 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Disc Medicine news, Director William Richard White sold 1,957 shares of Disc Medicine stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.63, for a total transaction of $126,480.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider William Jacob Savage sold 14,183 shares of Disc Medicine stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.45, for a total transaction of $928,277.35. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 40,405 shares in the company, valued at $2,644,507.25. This trade represents a 25.98 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 32,836 shares of company stock worth $2,038,816. 4.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Disc Medicine

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in shares of Disc Medicine by 76.9% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Disc Medicine by 45.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of Disc Medicine in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Disc Medicine in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Disc Medicine in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $146,000. 83.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Disc Medicine Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Disc Medicine, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for patients suffering from serious hematologic diseases in the United States. The company has assembled a portfolio of clinical and preclinical product candidates that aim to modify fundamental biological pathways associated with the formation and function of red blood cells, primarily heme biosynthesis and iron homeostasis.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Disc Medicine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Disc Medicine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.