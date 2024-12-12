Stifel Nicolaus Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG) Stock

MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Stifel Nicolaus from $153.00 to $172.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

MYRG has been the topic of several other research reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of MYR Group from $131.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on MYR Group from $124.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Finally, StockNews.com raised MYR Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.00.

Shares of MYRG stock opened at $168.18 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.44 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $137.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $127.48. MYR Group has a 12-month low of $86.60 and a 12-month high of $181.02.

MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $888.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $917.18 million. MYR Group had a return on equity of 6.05% and a net margin of 1.08%. MYR Group’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.28 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that MYR Group will post 1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MYRG. RiverPark Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MYR Group by 21.9% during the second quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC now owns 1,089 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in MYR Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Millburn Ridgefield Corp purchased a new stake in MYR Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $130,000. Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of MYR Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $223,000. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of MYR Group by 90.2% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,336 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 1,108 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.90% of the company’s stock.

MYR Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electrical construction services in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Transmission and Distribution, and Commercial and Industrial. The Transmission and Distribution segment offers a range of services on electric transmission and distribution networks, and substation facilities, including design, engineering, procurement, construction, upgrade, maintenance, and repair services with primary focus on construction, maintenance, and repair to customers in the electric utility industry; and services, including construction and maintenance of high voltage transmission lines, substations, and lower voltage underground and overhead distribution systems, clean energy projects, and electric vehicle charging infrastructure services, as well as emergency restoration services in response to hurricane, wildfire, ice, or other related damages.

