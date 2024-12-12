Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Reduce” from Analysts

Shares of Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Reduce” by the nine ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $3.96.

SFIX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group increased their price objective on Stitch Fix from $2.80 to $5.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of Stitch Fix from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on shares of Stitch Fix from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SFIX. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in Stitch Fix by 68.0% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 144,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,000 after purchasing an additional 58,412 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stitch Fix during the 3rd quarter worth $196,000. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Stitch Fix by 30.7% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 168,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,000 after buying an additional 39,713 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Stitch Fix by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,294,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,473,000 after acquiring an additional 83,220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN increased its holdings in Stitch Fix by 48.1% during the 3rd quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 13,734,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,731,000 after acquiring an additional 4,460,668 shares in the last quarter. 71.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ SFIX opened at $6.64 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.71. Stitch Fix has a 12 month low of $2.06 and a 12 month high of $6.99. The company has a market capitalization of $842.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.15 and a beta of 1.99.

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 10th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.09. Stitch Fix had a negative return on equity of 40.62% and a negative net margin of 9.63%. The company had revenue of $318.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $306.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.30) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Stitch Fix will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Stitch Fix, Inc sells a range of apparel, shoes, and accessories for men, women, and kids through its website and mobile application in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers denim, dresses, blouses, skirts, shoes, jewelry, and handbags under the Stitch Fix brand. The company was formerly known as rack habit inc.

