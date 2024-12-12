Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Put Options on Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR)

Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Traders acquired 15,008 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 644% compared to the typical daily volume of 2,018 put options.

Insider Activity at Amkor Technology

In other news, CEO Guillaume Marie Jean Rutten sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.51, for a total value of $315,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 204,971 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,458,636.21. The trade was a 4.65 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 31.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Amkor Technology

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Amkor Technology by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,359 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Amkor Technology by 1.3% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 23,694 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $948,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of Amkor Technology by 158.3% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,255 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 1,382 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Amkor Technology during the 2nd quarter worth $293,000. Finally, Riverwater Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Amkor Technology by 51.9% during the 2nd quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC now owns 30,883 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,236,000 after buying an additional 10,556 shares during the period. 42.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on AMKR. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Amkor Technology from $35.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Amkor Technology from $38.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Amkor Technology from $45.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of Amkor Technology from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Amkor Technology from $48.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.29.

Amkor Technology Stock Performance

AMKR stock traded down $0.43 during trading on Thursday, reaching $26.26. The company had a trading volume of 324,076 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,311,458. Amkor Technology has a twelve month low of $24.10 and a twelve month high of $44.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 2.06. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.10. The company has a market cap of $6.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.03 and a beta of 1.84.

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.84 billion. Amkor Technology had a net margin of 5.68% and a return on equity of 8.98%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Amkor Technology will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Amkor Technology Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.0827 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 4th. This represents a $0.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. This is an increase from Amkor Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Amkor Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.30%.

About Amkor Technology

Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services in the United States, Japan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers turnkey packaging and test services, including semiconductor wafer bump, wafer probe, wafer back-grind, package design, packaging, system-level and final test, and drop shipment services; flip chip scale package products for smartphones, tablets, and other mobile consumer electronic devices; flip chip stacked chip scale packages that are used to stack memory digital baseband, and as applications processors in mobile devices; flip-chip ball grid array packages for various networking, storage, computing, automotive, and consumer applications; and memory products for system memory or platform data storage.

