Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of Call Options on PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM)

PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock traders acquired 9,941 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,498% compared to the typical daily volume of 622 call options.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fortitude Family Office LLC increased its stake in PulteGroup by 115.1% in the third quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 185 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of PulteGroup in the third quarter worth about $29,000. WR Wealth Planners LLC increased its stake in PulteGroup by 54.7% in the 2nd quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC now owns 232 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new stake in PulteGroup during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Candriam S.C.A. purchased a new stake in PulteGroup in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors own 89.90% of the company’s stock.

PulteGroup Stock Performance

PulteGroup stock opened at $121.89 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $133.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $127.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market cap of $25.00 billion, a PE ratio of 8.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.62. PulteGroup has a twelve month low of $95.36 and a twelve month high of $149.47.

PulteGroup Increases Dividend

PulteGroup ( NYSE:PHM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The construction company reported $3.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.10 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $4.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.27 billion. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 25.30% and a net margin of 16.64%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.90 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that PulteGroup will post 12.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. This is a positive change from PulteGroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 17th. PulteGroup’s payout ratio is presently 6.49%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $140.00 price target (down previously from $150.00) on shares of PulteGroup in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com cut PulteGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on PulteGroup from $168.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of PulteGroup in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of PulteGroup from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PulteGroup currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $144.29.

PulteGroup Company Profile

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods, and American West brand names.

