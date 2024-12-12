Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. Has $59.82 Million Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 715,307 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,781 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF makes up approximately 1.9% of Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $59,821,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EFA. LGL Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. LGL Partners LLC now owns 149,078 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,677,000 after purchasing an additional 3,036 shares during the last quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.3% during the third quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 49,571 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,146,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Private Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 27,828 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,310,000 after acquiring an additional 616 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 6,217.5% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 456,563 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,182,000 after purchasing an additional 449,336 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Trail Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 21.6% in the 3rd quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 341,991 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,601,000 after buying an additional 60,685 shares during the last quarter. 79.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

Shares of EFA opened at $79.80 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $79.71 and a 200-day moving average of $80.11. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $72.58 and a 1 year high of $84.56.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

