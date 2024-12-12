Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. Reduces Position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. lessened its holdings in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 4.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 37,645 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,579 shares during the period. BlackRock comprises approximately 1.2% of Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $35,744,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Erste Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,904,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in shares of BlackRock by 2.3% in the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 27,092 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $25,724,000 after acquiring an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in shares of BlackRock by 2.8% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 68,466 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $65,010,000 after buying an additional 1,852 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 20.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,338 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,169,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in BlackRock by 1.9% during the third quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 117,299 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $111,377,000 after buying an additional 2,208 shares during the last quarter. 80.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other BlackRock news, Director Mark Wiedman sold 36,190 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,045.90, for a total transaction of $37,851,121.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,777,432. This trade represents a 84.81 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Christopher J. Meade sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,045.83, for a total transaction of $18,824,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 8,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,023,421.24. The trade was a 67.60 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 108,190 shares of company stock valued at $113,161,681 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on BLK shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on BlackRock from $1,105.00 to $1,133.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. TD Cowen raised their price target on BlackRock from $960.00 to $1,077.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on BlackRock in a research report on Saturday, December 7th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on BlackRock from $1,000.00 to $1,070.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of BlackRock from $1,040.00 to $1,160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BlackRock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,027.31.

BlackRock Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of BLK stock opened at $1,065.26 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $164.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.28. BlackRock, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $745.55 and a fifty-two week high of $1,082.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 5.06 and a current ratio of 5.06. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1,011.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $901.89.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 11th. The asset manager reported $11.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.42 by $1.04. BlackRock had a return on equity of 15.52% and a net margin of 31.37%. The company had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $10.91 EPS. BlackRock’s revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 43.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BlackRock Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 5th will be issued a $5.10 dividend. This represents a $20.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 5th. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.35%.

BlackRock Profile

(Free Report)

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

Featured Articles

