Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. Trims Holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. lessened its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 3.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 31,096 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 987 shares during the quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $7,558,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 78.7% during the second quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 109 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Triad Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Private Ocean LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 155.1% in the 2nd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 125 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chris Bulman Inc purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors own 42.19% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of SPDR Gold Shares stock opened at $250.96 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $246.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $232.95. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52-week low of $183.26 and a 52-week high of $257.71.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

