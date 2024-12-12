StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH – Free Report) in a report released on Monday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 target price on shares of LightPath Technologies in a report on Friday, September 20th.

LightPath Technologies Trading Up 1.6 %

LPTH opened at $1.93 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.41. The firm has a market cap of $76.56 million, a PE ratio of -8.77 and a beta of 1.32. LightPath Technologies has a twelve month low of $1.04 and a twelve month high of $2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.73.

LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 19th. The technology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.02). LightPath Technologies had a negative return on equity of 26.51% and a negative net margin of 25.86%. The business had revenue of $8.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.25 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.02) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that LightPath Technologies will post -0.14 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On LightPath Technologies

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in LightPath Technologies by 22.8% during the second quarter. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC now owns 56,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 10,500 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in LightPath Technologies by 104.7% during the 2nd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 131,824 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 67,429 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of LightPath Technologies by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,571,852 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,169,000 after buying an additional 211,626 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AIGH Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of LightPath Technologies by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 3,723,932 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,692,000 after acquiring an additional 200,000 shares in the last quarter. 56.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LightPath Technologies Company Profile

LightPath Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes optical components and assemblies. The company offers precision molded glass aspheric optics, molded and diamond-turned infrared aspheric lenses, and other optical components used to produce products that manipulate light; and infrared products, including catalog and custom infrared optics.

