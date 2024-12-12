StockNews.com Upgrades CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) to Sell

StockNews.com upgraded shares of CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP – Free Report) to a sell rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning.

CRSP has been the subject of several other research reports. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price target on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $59.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $84.00 price objective on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.93.

CRISPR Therapeutics Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of CRSP stock opened at $47.78 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $4.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.88 and a beta of 1.62. The business has a 50 day moving average of $48.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.33. CRISPR Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $43.42 and a 52 week high of $91.10.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported ($1.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.42) by $0.41. CRISPR Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 12.15% and a negative net margin of 118.13%. The business had revenue of $0.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.65 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.41) EPS. Analysts expect that CRISPR Therapeutics will post -5.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at CRISPR Therapeutics

In other CRISPR Therapeutics news, General Counsel James R. Kasinger sold 1,089 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.28, for a total value of $50,398.92. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 62,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,896,989.16. This represents a 1.71 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Samarth Kulkarni sold 4,293 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.28, for a total value of $198,680.04. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 226,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,484,271.20. This trade represents a 1.86 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 50,382 shares of company stock valued at $2,744,179 over the last 90 days. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CRISPR Therapeutics

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 95.5% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 99.7% in the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 615 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $35,000. Denver PWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 35.0% during the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. 69.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CRISPR Therapeutics

CRISPR Therapeutics is a gene-editing company focused on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious diseases using its proprietary CRISPR/Cas9 platform. CRISPR/Cas9 is a revolutionary gene-editing technology that allows for precise, directed changes to genomic DNA. CRISPR Therapeutics has established a portfolio of therapeutic programs across a broad range of disease areas including hemoglobinopathies, oncology, regenerative medicine and rare diseases.

