Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS) Trading Up 4% – Time to Buy?

Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ:SSYS – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 4% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $10.77 and last traded at $10.75. 497,610 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 4% from the average session volume of 517,326 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.34.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SSYS. Loop Capital cut their target price on shares of Stratasys from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of Stratasys from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Stratasys from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Lake Street Capital decreased their price objective on Stratasys from $15.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price objective on shares of Stratasys from $23.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.40.

The firm has a market capitalization of $765.89 million, a P/E ratio of -7.96 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.20.

Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.05. Stratasys had a negative net margin of 16.13% and a negative return on equity of 3.75%. The business had revenue of $140.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $139.49 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.05) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Stratasys Ltd. will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SSYS. Tidal Investments LLC grew its stake in Stratasys by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 56,176 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $467,000 after purchasing an additional 2,483 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Stratasys by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 80,454 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $669,000 after buying an additional 1,525 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Stratasys by 42.2% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 67,398 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $560,000 after buying an additional 20,012 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in Stratasys by 17.4% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 103,218 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $858,000 after buying an additional 15,318 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in Stratasys by 1.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 105,578 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $877,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. 75.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Stratasys Ltd. provides connected polymer-based 3D printing solutions. It offers range of 3D printing systems, which includes polyjet printer, Fused Deposition Modeling (FDM) printers, stereolithography printing systems, origin P3 printers, and selective absorption fusion printer for additive manufacturing, and tooling and rapid prototyping for various vertical markets, such as automotive, aerospace, consumer products and healthcare.

