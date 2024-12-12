Stryker (NYSE:SYK) Given New $450.00 Price Target at Citigroup

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) had its target price raised by Citigroup from $411.00 to $450.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the medical technology company’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on SYK. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of Stryker from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. UBS Group increased their target price on Stryker from $366.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Stryker in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $405.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Stryker from $393.00 to $409.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Stryker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Stryker has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $404.35.

Shares of NYSE SYK opened at $375.90 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $143.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.29, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.22. Stryker has a one year low of $285.79 and a one year high of $398.20. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $372.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $354.51.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The medical technology company reported $2.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $5.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.37 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 23.07% and a net margin of 16.34%. The business’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.46 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Stryker will post 12.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.84 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. This is an increase from Stryker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.30%.

In other Stryker news, VP M Kathryn Fink sold 7,347 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $366.98, for a total transaction of $2,696,202.06. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,042 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,685,213.16. This represents a 42.25 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin Lobo sold 57,313 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $368.70, for a total transaction of $21,131,303.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 100,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,879,954.90. This represents a 36.43 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 66,781 shares of company stock worth $24,612,275. Insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Parnassus Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Stryker during the third quarter valued at $762,798,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Stryker by 66,967.5% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 853,769 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $308,433,000 after purchasing an additional 852,496 shares during the last quarter. RTW Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Stryker in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $143,392,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 287.6% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 505,608 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $172,033,000 after buying an additional 375,166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in Stryker by 2.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,582,959 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $5,279,788,000 after buying an additional 316,404 shares during the period. 77.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

