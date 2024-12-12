Sunbelt Securities Inc. Acquires 23,484 Shares of Fidelity Sustainable High Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:FSYD)

Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity Sustainable High Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:FSYD – Free Report) by 903.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,084 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,484 shares during the quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. owned about 0.06% of Fidelity Sustainable High Yield ETF worth $1,260,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Prairie Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Fidelity Sustainable High Yield ETF in the second quarter worth $308,000.

Fidelity Sustainable High Yield ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

FSYD opened at $48.26 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.54. Fidelity Sustainable High Yield ETF has a 52 week low of $45.33 and a 52 week high of $48.54. The stock has a market cap of $20.51 million, a PE ratio of 16.85 and a beta of 0.36.

Fidelity Sustainable High Yield ETF Profile

The Fidelity Sustainable High Yield ETF (FSYD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that combines a multi-factor quantitative screen, fundamental analysis, and ESG rating to select high-yield bonds issued by global corporations that exhibit sustainability practices.

