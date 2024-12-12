Sunbelt Securities Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – January (BATS:XBJA)

Sunbelt Securities Inc. lowered its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – January (BATS:XBJA – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 63,876 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,116 shares during the quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc.’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – January were worth $1,810,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – January during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $198,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – January by 4,924.2% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 9,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 9,356 shares in the last quarter. Encompass More Asset Management bought a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – January during the third quarter valued at $456,000. Brookstone Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – January by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 113,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,154,000 after buying an additional 589 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sterling Financial Planning Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – January by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. now owns 208,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,783,000 after buying an additional 19,400 shares during the last quarter.

Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – January Price Performance

Shares of BATS XBJA opened at $28.73 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.05. The stock has a market cap of $99.98 million, a PE ratio of 23.73 and a beta of 0.39.

Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – January Profile

The Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – January (XBJA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for 2x the price return of the SPDR S&P 500 ETF (SPY), subject to an upside return cap and downside buffer over a specific holdings period. XBJA was launched on Jan 1, 2022 and is managed by Innovator.

