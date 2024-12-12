Sunbelt Securities Inc. Has $1.04 Million Position in Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF (BATS:FBCG)

Sunbelt Securities Inc. lessened its holdings in Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF (BATS:FBCG – Free Report) by 20.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,330 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,165 shares during the quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF were worth $1,041,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dentgroup LLC raised its stake in shares of Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF by 1.4% during the third quarter. Dentgroup LLC now owns 19,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $819,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. 17 Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF by 29.4% during the 3rd quarter. 17 Capital Partners LLC now owns 10,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 2,295 shares during the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors bought a new position in Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $249,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Clear Investment Research LLC grew its position in shares of Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF by 30.2% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 18,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $794,000 after buying an additional 4,335 shares during the last quarter.

Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of FBCG stock opened at $48.17 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a PE ratio of 35.50 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a fifty day moving average of $44.90 and a 200-day moving average of $42.68.

About Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF

The Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF (FBCG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Growth index. The fund is an actively-managed, non-transparent fund of fundamentally-selected global growth stocks. The fund utilizes the Fidelity non-transparent model. FBCG was launched on Jun 3, 2020 and is managed by Fidelity.

