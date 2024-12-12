Sunbelt Securities Inc. Has $1.38 Million Stock Position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Sunbelt Securities Inc. lessened its holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 23.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,227 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 666 shares during the quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc.’s holdings in Intuit were worth $1,383,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of INTU. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Intuit by 1.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,317,086 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,648,910,000 after purchasing an additional 221,885 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Intuit by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,978,713 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,701,762,000 after acquiring an additional 80,463 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Intuit by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,827,671 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,376,984,000 after acquiring an additional 107,482 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Intuit by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,340,555 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,538,236,000 after purchasing an additional 23,995 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its position in shares of Intuit by 4.0% in the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 2,300,789 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,428,790,000 after purchasing an additional 87,517 shares during the period. 83.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Intuit alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Intuit from $795.00 to $725.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Intuit from $685.00 to $730.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $760.00 price objective on shares of Intuit in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Barclays cut their target price on Intuit from $800.00 to $775.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Intuit from $730.00 to $780.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $737.44.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Scott D. Cook sold 2,461 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $637.19, for a total value of $1,568,124.59. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,453,105 shares in the company, valued at $4,111,853,974.95. This trade represents a 0.04 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Sandeep Aujla sold 775 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $601.31, for a total value of $466,015.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,676,430.81. The trade was a 14.83 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 126,732 shares of company stock valued at $81,378,070 in the last ninety days. 2.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Intuit Stock Performance

Shares of INTU stock opened at $670.56 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $187.70 billion, a PE ratio of 65.10, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $636.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $630.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. Intuit Inc. has a one year low of $557.29 and a one year high of $714.78.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 21st. The software maker reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.14. Intuit had a net margin of 17.59% and a return on equity of 18.25%. The company had revenue of $3.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.14 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 14.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Intuit Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 9th will be given a $1.04 dividend. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 9th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.39%.

Intuit Company Profile

(Free Report)

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.