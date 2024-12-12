Sunbelt Securities Inc. Sells 1,541 Shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

Sunbelt Securities Inc. cut its position in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 28,407 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,541 shares during the quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc.’s holdings in Pinterest were worth $920,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Pinterest during the second quarter worth about $265,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Pinterest by 6.2% during the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 29,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,293,000 after purchasing an additional 1,704 shares during the period. PGGM Investments bought a new position in shares of Pinterest during the 2nd quarter valued at about $590,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its position in shares of Pinterest by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 21,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $939,000 after purchasing an additional 891 shares during the period. Finally, Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Pinterest during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $372,000. 88.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Donnelly Julia Brau sold 30,280 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.72, for a total transaction of $990,761.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 297,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,729,324.72. This trade represents a 9.24 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Andrea Acosta sold 3,845 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.88, for a total value of $118,733.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 158,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,893,491.84. This trade represents a 2.37 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 48,287 shares of company stock valued at $1,547,820 in the last three months. 7.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:PINS opened at $31.93 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $21.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 106.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $31.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.82. Pinterest, Inc. has a one year low of $27.00 and a one year high of $45.19.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on PINS shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $41.00 price target on shares of Pinterest in a report on Monday, October 7th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Pinterest from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 8th. Roth Mkm reduced their price objective on Pinterest from $39.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Pinterest in a report on Monday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of Pinterest in a research report on Tuesday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $41.46.

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual search and discovery platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform allows people to find ideas, such as recipes, home and style inspiration, and others; and to search, save, and shop the ideas. The company was formerly known as Cold Brew Labs Inc and changed its name to Pinterest, Inc in April 2012.

