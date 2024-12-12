Sunbelt Securities Inc. Sells 200 Shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG)

Sunbelt Securities Inc. trimmed its position in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG – Free Report) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,747 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc.’s holdings in Zillow Group were worth $975,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in Zillow Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Zillow Group by 86.7% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,208 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 561 shares during the period. Pinpoint Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Zillow Group in the third quarter worth $95,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Zillow Group by 29.7% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,572 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the period. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in Zillow Group during the third quarter worth $212,000. 20.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Zillow Group

In other news, insider Dan Spaulding sold 4,565 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.22, for a total transaction of $393,594.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 58,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,019,469.74. This represents a 7.27 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jennifer Rock sold 3,033 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.78, for a total transaction of $251,071.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 57,166 shares in the company, valued at $4,732,201.48. This represents a 5.04 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 163,140 shares of company stock valued at $11,955,195. Company insiders own 17.14% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on ZG shares. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on Zillow Group from $64.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Wedbush raised shares of Zillow Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $50.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, September 16th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on Zillow Group from $70.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Zillow Group from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Zillow Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.12.

Zillow Group Stock Performance

Shares of Zillow Group stock opened at $78.77 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $68.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.28. The company has a current ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.06 and a 52 week high of $83.67.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The technology company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $581.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $555.45 million. Zillow Group had a negative return on equity of 2.33% and a negative net margin of 6.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.12) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Zillow Group, Inc. will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Zillow Group Company Profile

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands in mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company offers premier agent and rentals marketplaces, new construction marketplaces, advertising, display advertising, and business technology solutions, as well as dotloop and floor plans. It also provides mortgage originations and the sale of mortgages, and advertising to mortgage lenders and other mortgage professionals; and title and escrow services.

