S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW) Short Interest Update

S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 41,500 shares, a growth of 190.2% from the November 15th total of 14,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 36,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days. Approximately 1.9% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Shares of SANW traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $5.07. 3,754 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,311. The company has a market cap of $11.58 million, a P/E ratio of -0.29 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.09. S&W Seed has a 52-week low of $2.10 and a 52-week high of $14.25.

S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The company reported ($2.95) EPS for the quarter. S&W Seed had a negative net margin of 77.05% and a negative return on equity of 48.07%. The business had revenue of $14.82 million during the quarter.

SANW has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on S&W Seed in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Lake Street Capital raised their target price on shares of S&W Seed from $10.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th.

S&W Seed Company, an agricultural company, engages in breeding, growing, processing, and selling alfalfa and sorghum seeds. The company also offers sunflower, stevia, camelina, wheat, and pasture seeds. It sells its seeds to distributors and dealers in 40 countries. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Longmont, Colorado.

