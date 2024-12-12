Swiftmerge Acquisition (IVCP) and Its Rivals Head-To-Head Contrast

Volatility and Risk

Swiftmerge Acquisition has a beta of 0.03, suggesting that its share price is 97% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Swiftmerge Acquisition’s competitors have a beta of -13.67, suggesting that their average share price is 1,467% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Swiftmerge Acquisition and its competitors revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Swiftmerge Acquisition N/A $3.42 million -557.50 Swiftmerge Acquisition Competitors $714.29 billion $1.07 billion 17.28

Swiftmerge Acquisition’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Swiftmerge Acquisition. Swiftmerge Acquisition is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Swiftmerge Acquisition N/A -11.71% -0.23% Swiftmerge Acquisition Competitors -2.96% 2.52% 6.45%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

This table compares Swiftmerge Acquisition and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

38.1% of Swiftmerge Acquisition shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 53.5% of shares of all “Crude petroleum & natural gas” companies are held by institutional investors. 42.9% of Swiftmerge Acquisition shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 10.0% of shares of all “Crude petroleum & natural gas” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Swiftmerge Acquisition competitors beat Swiftmerge Acquisition on 6 of the 9 factors compared.

About Swiftmerge Acquisition

Swiftmerge Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in West Vancouver, Canada.

