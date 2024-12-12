Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) Shares Sold by Vestcor Inc

Vestcor Inc lessened its holdings in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) by 13.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,749 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 566 shares during the quarter. Vestcor Inc’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $1,898,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SNPS. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Synopsys by 1.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,948,473 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,518,637,000 after buying an additional 119,057 shares during the last quarter. Edgewood Management LLC grew its holdings in Synopsys by 18.9% during the 3rd quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 3,069,848 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,554,540,000 after acquiring an additional 487,025 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB increased its position in shares of Synopsys by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 1,866,133 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,110,461,000 after purchasing an additional 25,999 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Synopsys by 26.5% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,605,001 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $791,923,000 after purchasing an additional 335,993 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Synopsys during the third quarter worth about $633,469,000. 85.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SNPS. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $640.00 price objective on shares of Synopsys in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $635.00 price target on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Synopsys from $670.00 to $655.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Synopsys from $644.00 to $630.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Synopsys from $655.00 to $685.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Synopsys has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $649.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:SNPS opened at $512.06 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $530.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $543.57. The company has a market cap of $78.66 billion, a PE ratio of 35.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.08. Synopsys, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $457.52 and a fifty-two week high of $629.38.

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It operates in three segments: Design Automation, Design IP, and Software Integrity. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

