Taitron Components Incorporated (NASDAQ:TAIT) Short Interest Up 118.8% in November

Taitron Components Incorporated (NASDAQ:TAIT – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 17,500 shares, an increase of 118.8% from the November 15th total of 8,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days. Approximately 0.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Taitron Components Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of TAIT opened at $2.65 on Thursday. Taitron Components has a 12-month low of $2.52 and a 12-month high of $3.61. The stock has a market cap of $15.95 million, a P/E ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.82.

Taitron Components Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.55%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 15th. Taitron Components’s payout ratio is currently 86.96%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Taitron Components in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Taitron Components Company Profile

Taitron Components Incorporated engages in the supply of original designed and manufactured (ODM) electronic components, and distribution of brand name electronic components. It distributes discrete semiconductors, commodity integrated circuits, optoelectronic devices, and passive components. The company also offers value-added engineering and turn-key solutions focusing on providing contract electronic manufacturers (CEMs) and original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) with ODM products for their turn-key projects.

