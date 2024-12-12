TCW Group Inc. Decreases Stake in Tiptree Inc. (NASDAQ:TIPT)

TCW Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of Tiptree Inc. (NASDAQ:TIPT – Free Report) by 13.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 363,098 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 55,153 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc.’s holdings in Tiptree were worth $7,106,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Tiptree by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 114,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,890,000 after acquiring an additional 11,901 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Tiptree during the second quarter worth $48,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Tiptree by 5.4% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 38,566 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $636,000 after purchasing an additional 1,977 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Tiptree in the second quarter valued at $671,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its stake in shares of Tiptree by 22.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 18,563 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 3,342 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Tiptree alerts:

Tiptree Price Performance

Shares of Tiptree stock opened at $21.55 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $21.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.14. The company has a market capitalization of $798.56 million, a P/E ratio of 22.22 and a beta of 1.31. Tiptree Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.96 and a 1 year high of $24.09.

Tiptree Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently disclosed a special dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 11th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 11th. Tiptree’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.74%.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Tiptree from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on TIPT

Tiptree Profile

(Free Report)

Tiptree Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides specialty insurance products and related services primarily in the United States. It operates through two segments: Insurance and Mortgage. The company offers niche; commercial lines insurance products, including professional liability, general liability, contractual liability protection, property and other short-tail, and alternative risks insurance products; and personal lines insurance products, such as credit protection surrounding loan payments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TIPT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tiptree Inc. (NASDAQ:TIPT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tiptree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tiptree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.