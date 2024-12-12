TCW Group Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC)

TCW Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC – Free Report) by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 714,971 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 50,538 shares during the quarter. TCW Group Inc.’s holdings in Ares Capital were worth $14,971,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its stake in Ares Capital by 3.2% in the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 60,464 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,266,000 after acquiring an additional 1,866 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Ares Capital by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,531,444 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $32,068,000 after purchasing an additional 39,495 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Ares Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,528,000. MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in shares of Ares Capital by 10.9% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 73,741 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,544,000 after buying an additional 7,236 shares during the period. Finally, Northeast Financial Consultants Inc raised its stake in Ares Capital by 3.5% in the third quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc now owns 613,270 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $12,842,000 after buying an additional 20,704 shares in the last quarter. 27.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ARCC has been the topic of several research reports. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Ares Capital from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Ares Capital from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. UBS Group upgraded Ares Capital to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised Ares Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.29.

Ares Capital stock opened at $22.12 on Thursday. Ares Capital Co. has a twelve month low of $19.32 and a twelve month high of $22.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company has a market capitalization of $14.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.51 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $21.60 and its 200 day moving average is $21.12.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The investment management company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $755.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $770.45 million. Ares Capital had a return on equity of 12.06% and a net margin of 53.71%. The company’s revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ares Capital Co. will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.68%. Ares Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.85%.

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

