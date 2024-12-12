TCW Group Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

TCW Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Free Report) by 28.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,372 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,699 shares during the quarter. TCW Group Inc.’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $5,230,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp grew its position in Public Storage by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,370,658 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,773,571,000 after buying an additional 55,123 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 20.9% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,025,869 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,828,763,000 after acquiring an additional 869,066 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Public Storage by 1.4% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,931,572 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,425,941,000 after acquiring an additional 52,807 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Public Storage by 2.0% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,813,136 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,023,080,000 after purchasing an additional 54,992 shares in the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management US Inc. lifted its position in Public Storage by 4.8% in the second quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. now owns 2,202,117 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $623,485,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PSA opened at $323.36 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Public Storage has a 12 month low of $256.31 and a 12 month high of $369.99. The stock has a market cap of $56.62 billion, a PE ratio of 33.58, a P/E/G ratio of 5.56 and a beta of 0.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $339.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $322.12.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be given a $3.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.71%. Public Storage’s payout ratio is currently 124.61%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on PSA shares. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Public Storage from $343.00 to $338.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Public Storage from $306.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Public Storage from $375.00 to $365.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Public Storage from $293.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Public Storage from $358.00 to $344.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $342.07.

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns, and operates self-storage facilities. At December 31, 2023, we had: (i) interests in 3,044 self-storage facilities located in 40 states with approximately 218 million net rentable square feet in the United States and (ii) a 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage Limited (Euronext Brussels: SHUR), which owned 275 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 15 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand.

