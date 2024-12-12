TCW Transform Systems ETF (BATS:NETZ) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

TCW Transform Systems ETF (BATS:NETZ – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $71.51 and traded as high as $76.17. TCW Transform Systems ETF shares last traded at $75.26, with a volume of 10,671 shares.

TCW Transform Systems ETF Stock Down 0.9 %

The company’s fifty day moving average is $75.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $134.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.16 and a beta of 0.92.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TCW Transform Systems ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Unique Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TCW Transform Systems ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,406,000. MGO One Seven LLC acquired a new stake in TCW Transform Systems ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $1,211,000. Avalon Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of TCW Transform Systems ETF by 5.3% during the second quarter. Avalon Capital Management now owns 45,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,082,000 after acquiring an additional 2,287 shares during the period. Trademark Financial Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of TCW Transform Systems ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $350,000. Finally, Bristlecone Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of TCW Transform Systems ETF by 58.8% during the third quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 9,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $731,000 after purchasing an additional 3,661 shares during the period.

TCW Transform Systems ETF Company Profile

The Engine No. 1 Transform Climate ETF (NETZ) is an exchange-traded fund. The ETF currently has 95.44m in AUM and 25 holdings. NETZ is an actively managed portfolio of US equities that are considered to be driving and benefiting from the energy transformation NETZ was launched on Feb 2, 2022 and is managed by Engine No.

