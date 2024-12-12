TD Private Client Wealth LLC Boosts Holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

TD Private Client Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 37,905 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,360 shares during the quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $4,146,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Darwin Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Emerson Electric in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 361.5% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period. Finally, Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. 74.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EMR has been the topic of several recent research reports. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $140.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com raised shares of Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $135.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.17.

Emerson Electric Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:EMR opened at $130.90 on Thursday. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1-year low of $89.17 and a 1-year high of $134.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market cap of $74.55 billion, a PE ratio of 38.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.34. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $120.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $112.30.

Emerson Electric Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th were given a $0.5275 dividend. This is an increase from Emerson Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 15th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.70%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Emerson Electric

In other Emerson Electric news, SVP Michael H. Train sold 21,525 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.96, for a total transaction of $2,711,289.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 262,408 shares in the company, valued at $33,052,911.68. This represents a 7.58 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

About Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

