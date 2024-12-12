TD Private Client Wealth LLC Has $2.70 Million Stake in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN)

TD Private Client Wealth LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN – Free Report) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,268 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 62 shares during the period. TD Private Client Wealth LLC’s holdings in Nordson were worth $2,697,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. QRG Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Nordson by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,398 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Nordson by 105.6% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 11,677 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,708,000 after purchasing an additional 5,997 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nordson by 20.2% during the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,250 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $986,000 after purchasing an additional 714 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Nordson by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 1,021 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ORG Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Nordson by 1,538.0% in the 2nd quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 819 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 769 shares during the period. 72.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Nordson from $272.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nordson presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $299.00.

In related news, EVP Joseph P. Kelley sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.98, for a total transaction of $749,940.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,164,576.82. The trade was a 25.73 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Jennifer L. Mcdonough sold 225 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.27, for a total transaction of $59,010.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $862,081.49. The trade was a 6.41 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,629 shares of company stock valued at $914,400 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NDSN opened at $249.55 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $255.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $245.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.90. Nordson Co. has a 1 year low of $222.18 and a 1 year high of $279.38.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 11th. The industrial products company reported $2.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $744.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $736.83 million. Nordson had a net margin of 17.75% and a return on equity of 19.80%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.46 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Nordson Co. will post 9.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through three segments: Industrial Precision Solutions; Medical and Fluid Solutions; and Advanced Technology Solutions.

