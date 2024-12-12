Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd Acquires 6,974 Shares of GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY)

Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd boosted its position in GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Free Report) by 86.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,012 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,974 shares during the period. Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in GoDaddy were worth $2,340,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp boosted its position in GoDaddy by 2.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,892,134 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,080,549,000 after purchasing an additional 147,105 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of GoDaddy by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,423,622 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $535,153,000 after buying an additional 84,550 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of GoDaddy by 19.8% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,660,283 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $260,299,000 after buying an additional 274,014 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of GoDaddy by 35.6% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,501,277 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $209,743,000 after buying an additional 394,399 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its position in shares of GoDaddy by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 1,368,693 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $214,584,000 after buying an additional 203,909 shares in the last quarter. 90.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Phontip Palitwanon sold 1,554 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.90, for a total transaction of $316,860.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 21,505 shares in the company, valued at $4,384,869.50. The trade was a 6.74 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Brian Sharples sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.00, for a total value of $89,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 24,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,317,659. The trade was a 2.03 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 23,503 shares of company stock valued at $4,102,853. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

GoDaddy Stock Performance

NYSE:GDDY opened at $208.37 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.61, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.56. GoDaddy Inc. has a 1 year low of $99.90 and a 1 year high of $210.30. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $178.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $159.48. The company has a market cap of $29.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.10 and a beta of 1.15.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The technology company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. GoDaddy had a return on equity of 267.29% and a net margin of 41.74%. The company’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.89 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that GoDaddy Inc. will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GDDY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. B. Riley lifted their price objective on GoDaddy from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on GoDaddy from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Barclays lifted their price objective on GoDaddy from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on GoDaddy from $172.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $230.00 price target (up from $190.00) on shares of GoDaddy in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $181.57.

About GoDaddy

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Applications and Commerce, and Core Platform. The Applications and Commerce segment provides applications products, including Websites + Marketing, a mobile-optimized online tool that enables customers to build websites and e-commerce enabled online stores; and Managed WordPress, a streamlined and optimized website building that allows customers to easily build and manage a faster WordPress site; Managed WooCommerce Stores to sell anything and anywhere online; and marketing tools and services, such as GoDaddy Studio mobile application, search engine optimization, Meta and Google My Business, and email and social media marketing designed to help businesses acquire and engage customers and create content.

