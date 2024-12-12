Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd Buys 4,640 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 10.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 50,765 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,640 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson accounts for about 1.5% of Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $8,180,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Highline Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 58.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC now owns 246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. 69.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:JNJ opened at $146.64 on Thursday. Johnson & Johnson has a 52-week low of $143.13 and a 52-week high of $168.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $353.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $157.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $156.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The company reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.21. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 35.45% and a net margin of 19.14%. The firm had revenue of $22.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.66 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 26th were given a dividend of $1.24 per share. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 26th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.78%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on JNJ. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $178.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a report on Friday, November 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $190.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $163.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, September 14th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Johnson & Johnson currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $174.73.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicine segment offers products for various therapeutic areas, such as immunology, including rheumatoid arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, inflammatory bowel disease, and psoriasis; infectious diseases comprising HIV/AIDS; neuroscience, consisting of mood disorders, neurodegenerative disorders, and schizophrenia; oncology, such as prostate cancer, hematologic malignancies, lung cancer, and bladder cancer; cardiovascular and metabolism, including thrombosis, diabetes, and macular degeneration; and pulmonary hypertension comprising pulmonary arterial hypertension through retailers, wholesalers, distributors, hospitals, and healthcare professionals for prescription use.

