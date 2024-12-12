Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd Has $4.54 Million Position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 43,957 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,060 shares during the period. Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $4,537,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CL. Main Street Research LLC lifted its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Main Street Research LLC now owns 6,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $673,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Advisor OS LLC lifted its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 2,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 4,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 3.9% in the third quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 2,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. raised its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 3.1% in the second quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 3,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. 80.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Colgate-Palmolive Stock Down 1.2 %

Colgate-Palmolive stock opened at $92.76 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.79 billion, a PE ratio of 26.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.43. Colgate-Palmolive has a twelve month low of $75.50 and a twelve month high of $109.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.46. The company has a 50 day moving average of $95.97 and a 200-day moving average of $98.62.

Colgate-Palmolive Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 21st will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.31%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CL shares. TD Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $100.00 to $92.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 28th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $119.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. StockNews.com raised shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $113.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Colgate-Palmolive has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $105.11.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Stanley J. Sutula III sold 45,410 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.11, for a total value of $4,273,535.10. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 36,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,456,283.86. The trade was a 55.29 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

About Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

