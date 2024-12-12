Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd Purchases 950 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd raised its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 4.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,219 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the period. Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Chevron were worth $3,254,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chevron in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chevron in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Darwin Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chevron in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chevron in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Anfield Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 118.0% in the 2nd quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 218 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. 72.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Chevron alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CVX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup upgraded Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $145.00 to $185.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Barclays boosted their target price on Chevron from $168.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Chevron from $171.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Mizuho dropped their target price on Chevron from $205.00 to $189.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Finally, DZ Bank upgraded Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.13.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 164,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.13, for a total value of $26,357,398.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $685,356.40. This represents a 97.47 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Price Performance

NYSE:CVX opened at $156.21 on Thursday. Chevron Co. has a 12 month low of $135.37 and a 12 month high of $167.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $155.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $152.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market cap of $280.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.10.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $50.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.86 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 13.15% and a net margin of 8.44%. The business’s revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.05 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 10.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 18th were given a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 18th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.17%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.65%.

About Chevron

(Free Report)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.