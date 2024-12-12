Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd Sells 12,450 Shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd lessened its position in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Free Report) by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 129,718 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 12,450 shares during the period. Newmont makes up about 1.2% of Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Newmont were worth $6,894,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI purchased a new stake in Newmont during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $98,011,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Newmont by 2.6% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 50,918,066 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,131,939,000 after buying an additional 1,289,084 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Newmont by 21.1% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,052,439 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $376,953,000 after acquiring an additional 1,226,697 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in Newmont by 262.6% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,514,688 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $80,960,000 after acquiring an additional 1,096,905 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in Newmont by 47.7% during the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 3,372,670 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $140,460,000 after acquiring an additional 1,088,742 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Newmont alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.81, for a total value of $1,076,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 271,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,607,746.89. This trade represents a 6.86 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Harry M. Iv Conger acquired 9,498 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $42.15 per share, with a total value of $400,340.70. Following the purchase, the director now owns 14,498 shares in the company, valued at $611,090.70. This represents a 189.96 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Newmont from $54.00 to $53.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Newmont from $62.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Newmont from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Veritas raised shares of Newmont to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, CLSA assumed coverage on shares of Newmont in a report on Friday, November 29th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Newmont presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $54.31.

Get Our Latest Analysis on NEM

Newmont Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of NEM stock opened at $42.31 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.37. Newmont Co. has a 1-year low of $29.42 and a 1-year high of $58.72. The company has a market cap of $48.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.83, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.73.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The basic materials company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $4.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.67 billion. Newmont had a positive return on equity of 9.80% and a negative net margin of 7.03%. The business’s revenue was up 84.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.36 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Newmont Co. will post 3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Newmont Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 27th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -65.79%.

Newmont Company Profile

(Free Report)

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, Papua New Guinea, Ecuador, Fiji, and Ghana.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Newmont Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newmont and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.