Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Grows Holdings in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its position in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 287,887 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,978 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky owned 0.07% of Moderna worth $19,239,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MRNA. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in Moderna by 23.7% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 131,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,787,000 after acquiring an additional 25,177 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Moderna by 2.6% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,069,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,670,000 after purchasing an additional 178,115 shares during the last quarter. Groupama Asset Managment grew its position in shares of Moderna by 29.1% in the third quarter. Groupama Asset Managment now owns 21,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,459,000 after purchasing an additional 4,920 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Moderna by 1.5% in the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 114,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,641,000 after purchasing an additional 1,635 shares during the period. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in Moderna by 30.9% in the third quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 101,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,760,000 after purchasing an additional 23,881 shares during the last quarter. 75.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Moderna alerts:

Moderna Stock Up 3.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MRNA opened at $42.86 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.36 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a 50 day moving average of $48.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $85.32. Moderna, Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.80 and a 52-week high of $170.47. The company has a quick ratio of 4.20, a current ratio of 4.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Moderna ( NASDAQ:MRNA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.89) by $1.92. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. Moderna had a negative net margin of 43.77% and a negative return on equity of 17.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.39) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Moderna, Inc. will post -9.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Moderna in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $69.00 target price (down from $115.00) on shares of Moderna in a research report on Monday, November 18th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Moderna from $140.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Moderna in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Moderna from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Moderna currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.50.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Moderna

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Shannon Thyme Klinger sold 1,418 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction on Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.79, for a total value of $60,676.22. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 19,717 shares in the company, valued at approximately $843,690.43. The trade was a 6.71 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO James M. Mock sold 715 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.12, for a total transaction of $42,985.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 9,505 shares in the company, valued at $571,440.60. This trade represents a 7.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,379 shares of company stock worth $158,195. 15.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Moderna Profile

(Free Report)

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, autoimmune, and cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, influenza, and respiratory syncytial virus, spikevax, and hMPV/PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, herpes simplex virus, varicella zoster virus, and human immunodeficiency virus vaccines; public health vaccines consists of Zika, Nipah, Mpox vaccines; and infectious diseases vaccines, such as lyme and norovirus vaccines.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Moderna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moderna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.