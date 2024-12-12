Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Grows Stock Holdings in John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its holdings in shares of John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT – Free Report) by 67.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 184,479 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 74,636 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in John Bean Technologies were worth $18,173,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. CWM LLC lifted its position in John Bean Technologies by 113.2% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 324 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of John Bean Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of John Bean Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $73,000. Kimelman & Baird LLC purchased a new stake in John Bean Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Finally, KBC Group NV increased its holdings in shares of John Bean Technologies by 31.5% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,014 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.92% of the company’s stock.

John Bean Technologies Stock Performance

John Bean Technologies stock opened at $124.92 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $113.49 and its 200-day moving average is $100.47. The company has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.24. John Bean Technologies Co. has a 12 month low of $82.64 and a 12 month high of $127.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 2.00.

John Bean Technologies Dividend Announcement

John Bean Technologies ( NYSE:JBT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The industrial products company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.09. John Bean Technologies had a net margin of 10.25% and a return on equity of 10.16%. The company had revenue of $453.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $442.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.11 earnings per share. John Bean Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that John Bean Technologies Co. will post 5.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. John Bean Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.42%.

About John Bean Technologies

John Bean Technologies Corporation provides technology solutions to food and beverage industry in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers value-added processing that includes chilling, mixing/grinding, injecting, blending, marinating, tumbling, flattening, forming, portioning, coating, cooking, frying, freezing, extracting, pasteurizing, sterilizing, concentrating, high pressure processing, weighing, inspecting, filling, closing, sealing, end of line material handling, and packaging solutions to the food, beverage, and health market.

