Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Increases Position in The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its position in shares of The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG – Free Report) by 59.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 68,437 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 25,383 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in The Ensign Group were worth $9,843,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in The Ensign Group by 115.2% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of The Ensign Group during the second quarter worth $49,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in The Ensign Group by 21.2% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. USA Financial Formulas bought a new stake in The Ensign Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. increased its holdings in The Ensign Group by 30.1% in the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.12% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Barry Port sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $310,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 53,716 shares in the company, valued at $8,325,980. The trade was a 3.59 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on ENSG shares. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on The Ensign Group from $165.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Truist Financial raised their price target on The Ensign Group from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on The Ensign Group from $167.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. UBS Group initiated coverage on The Ensign Group in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $175.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stephens raised their target price on shares of The Ensign Group from $163.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, The Ensign Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $164.33.

The Ensign Group Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ ENSG opened at $142.89 on Thursday. The Ensign Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $107.28 and a 1-year high of $158.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The business’s 50 day moving average is $147.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $140.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.60, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.92.

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.01. The Ensign Group had a return on equity of 17.21% and a net margin of 5.84%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.10 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that The Ensign Group, Inc. will post 5.02 EPS for the current year.

The Ensign Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.17%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 30th. The Ensign Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.81%.

About The Ensign Group

(Free Report)

The Ensign Group, Inc provides skilled nursing, senior living, and rehabilitative services. It operates through two segments: Skilled Services and Standard Bearer. The company's Skilled Services segment engages in the operation of skilled nursing facilities and rehabilitation therapy services for patients with chronic conditions, prolonged illness, and the elderly; and offers nursing facilities including specialty care, such as on-site dialysis, ventilator care, cardiac, and pulmonary management, as well as standard services comprising room and board, special nutritional programs, social services, recreational activities, entertainment, and other services.

Featured Articles

