Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Raises Stock Holdings in Sweetgreen, Inc. (NYSE:SG)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its position in shares of Sweetgreen, Inc. (NYSE:SG – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 311,630 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky owned about 0.27% of Sweetgreen worth $11,048,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Sweetgreen by 1,101.2% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 69,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,085,000 after buying an additional 63,417 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sweetgreen in the 2nd quarter worth about $825,000. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sweetgreen during the 2nd quarter valued at about $972,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in shares of Sweetgreen by 6.2% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 12,326,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,516,000 after buying an additional 721,740 shares during the period. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new position in Sweetgreen in the second quarter worth about $289,000. Institutional investors own 95.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Sweetgreen alerts:

Sweetgreen Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SG opened at $38.81 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $38.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.33. Sweetgreen, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.66 and a 52-week high of $45.12. The company has a market cap of $4.49 billion, a PE ratio of -49.76 and a beta of 2.32.

Insider Buying and Selling

Analysts Set New Price Targets

In other Sweetgreen news, insider Nathaniel Ru sold 1,263 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.01, for a total transaction of $50,532.63. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,952,129 shares in the company, valued at $78,104,681.29. The trade was a 0.06 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Jonathan Neman sold 17,020 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.08, for a total transaction of $597,061.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,930,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,712,398.24. This trade represents a 0.87 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 508,934 shares of company stock worth $19,722,939 in the last three months. Insiders own 21.52% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on SG. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Sweetgreen from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Sweetgreen from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Sweetgreen in a report on Friday, November 8th. TD Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Sweetgreen in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Sweetgreen in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Sweetgreen has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.80.

Get Our Latest Research Report on SG

Sweetgreen Company Profile

(Free Report)

Sweetgreen, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates fast food restaurants serving healthy foods at scale in the United States. The company also accepts orders through its online and mobile ordering platforms, as well as sells gift cards that do not have an expiration date and can be redeemed. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sweetgreen, Inc. (NYSE:SG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sweetgreen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sweetgreen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.