Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Sells 14,230 Shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky cut its stake in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 12.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 99,885 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 14,230 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $12,279,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EOG. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 856.7% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,200,851 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $147,621,000 after buying an additional 1,075,334 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in EOG Resources during the 2nd quarter worth $106,990,000. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in EOG Resources by 9.1% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,840,705 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $609,300,000 after acquiring an additional 403,676 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in EOG Resources by 237.9% in the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 487,920 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $61,741,000 after acquiring an additional 343,527 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 42.8% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,113,429 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $136,874,000 after acquiring an additional 333,947 shares in the last quarter. 89.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EOG stock opened at $127.59 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $71.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.29. EOG Resources, Inc. has a twelve month low of $108.94 and a twelve month high of $139.67. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $129.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $126.36. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

EOG Resources announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, November 7th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the energy exploration company to repurchase up to 7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 17th will be paid a $0.975 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 17th. This is a boost from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. This represents a $3.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.06%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.31%.

In related news, Director Janet F. Clark sold 568 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.33, for a total transaction of $76,867.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 43,532 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,891,185.56. This trade represents a 1.29 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

EOG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Scotiabank cut their price objective on EOG Resources from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $156.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $167.00 to $154.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $127.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $159.00 to $158.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $144.20.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

