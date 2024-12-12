Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Sells 5,288 Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lowered its position in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 81,502 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 5,288 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in General Electric were worth $15,370,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Chiron Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of General Electric during the 3rd quarter worth $4,289,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in General Electric in the third quarter worth about $1,506,000. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in General Electric by 14.7% in the third quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,580 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,873,000 after acquiring an additional 2,642 shares during the period. RB Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in General Electric by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 1,824 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in General Electric by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,587,961 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,244,676,000 after purchasing an additional 156,272 shares during the period. 74.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of General Electric from $198.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on General Electric from $201.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Melius Research lifted their price target on General Electric from $194.00 to $202.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. UBS Group upped their price objective on General Electric from $223.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on General Electric from $212.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, General Electric has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $201.93.

Insider Buying and Selling at General Electric

In related news, SVP Riccardo Procacci sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.13, for a total value of $1,267,910.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,289 shares in the company, valued at $2,407,036.57. The trade was a 34.50 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Russell Stokes sold 15,550 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.29, for a total transaction of $2,772,409.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 148,857 shares in the company, valued at $26,539,714.53. This trade represents a 9.46 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

General Electric Stock Performance

Shares of General Electric stock opened at $168.63 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $182.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.64, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.17. General Electric has a 52 week low of $95.92 and a 52 week high of $194.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $181.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $172.50.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $9.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.02 billion. General Electric had a net margin of 11.48% and a return on equity of 18.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that General Electric will post 4.24 EPS for the current year.

General Electric Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 26th were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 26th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. General Electric’s payout ratio is presently 19.68%.

General Electric Profile

General Electric Company, doing business as GE Aerospace, designs and produces commercial and defense aircraft engines, integrated engine components, electric power, and mechanical aircraft systems. It also offers aftermarket services to support its products. The company operates in the United States, Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa.

