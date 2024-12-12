Tectum (TET) Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $79.00 Million

Tectum (TET) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on December 12th. In the last seven days, Tectum has traded down 0.3% against the dollar. Tectum has a market capitalization of $79.00 million and approximately $1.11 million worth of Tectum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Tectum token can currently be bought for about $10.13 or 0.00009991 BTC on exchanges.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tectum Profile

Tectum launched on February 28th, 2018. Tectum’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,798,861 tokens. The official message board for Tectum is medium.com/@tectumsoftnote. The Reddit community for Tectum is https://reddit.com/r//tectumcrypto/. The official website for Tectum is tectum.io. Tectum’s official Twitter account is @tectumsocial.

Tectum Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Tectum (TET) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018and operates on the Ethereum platform. Tectum has a current supply of 10,000,000 with 7,798,861.4803154 in circulation. The last known price of Tectum is 9.83311327 USD and is up 13.82 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 33 active market(s) with $1,403,526.71 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://tectum.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tectum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tectum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Tectum using one of the exchanges listed above.

