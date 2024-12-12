Tejon Ranch Co. (NYSE:TRC) Director Sells $80,600.00 in Stock

Tejon Ranch Co. (NYSE:TRC – Get Free Report) Director Geoffrey L. Stack sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.12, for a total value of $80,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 72,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,169,409.28. This trade represents a 6.45 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Tejon Ranch Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:TRC opened at $15.71 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $16.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.12. Tejon Ranch Co. has a 52 week low of $14.80 and a 52 week high of $19.82. The company has a quick ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Tejon Ranch (NYSE:TRC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The real estate development and agribusiness company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $10.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.19 million. Tejon Ranch had a negative return on equity of 0.05% and a negative net margin of 0.57%. As a group, analysts forecast that Tejon Ranch Co. will post -0.04 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tejon Ranch

Tejon Ranch Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. acquired a new position in Tejon Ranch in the 2nd quarter worth $802,000. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Tejon Ranch during the second quarter worth about $655,000. Barclays PLC raised its position in Tejon Ranch by 298.1% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 32,072 shares of the real estate development and agribusiness company’s stock valued at $563,000 after buying an additional 24,015 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Tejon Ranch by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 339,038 shares of the real estate development and agribusiness company’s stock valued at $5,784,000 after acquiring an additional 6,605 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Tejon Ranch by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 32,226 shares of the real estate development and agribusiness company’s stock worth $550,000 after acquiring an additional 4,769 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.63% of the company’s stock.

Tejon Ranch Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified real estate development and agribusiness company. It operates through five segments: Commercial/Industrial Real Estate Development, Resort/Residential Real Estate Development, Mineral Resources, Farming, and Ranch Operations. The Commercial/Industrial Real Estate Development segment engages in the planning and permitting of land for development; construction of infrastructure projects, pre-leased buildings, and buildings to be leased or sold; and sale of land to third parties for their own development.

