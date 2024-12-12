Telix Pharmaceuticals Limited American Depositary Shares (NASDAQ:TLX) Stock Price Up 6.1% – Should You Buy?

Telix Pharmaceuticals Limited American Depositary Shares (NASDAQ:TLX – Get Free Report)’s stock price were up 6.1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $17.30 and last traded at $17.30. Approximately 3,033 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 21,523 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.30.

Several brokerages have commented on TLX. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Telix Pharmaceuticals Limited American Depositary Shares in a research note on Friday, November 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. William Blair raised shares of Telix Pharmaceuticals Limited American Depositary Shares to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th.

Telix Pharmaceuticals Limited is a biopharmaceutical company which focused on the development and commercialisation of therapeutic and diagnostic radiopharmaceuticals and associated medical technologies. It involved in developing a portfolio of clinical and commercial stage products that aims to address significant unmet medical needs in oncology and rare diseases.

